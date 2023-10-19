Royal Bank of Canada Trims Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Target Price to $33.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.71% from the stock’s previous close.

ALLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.72.

ALLY traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,229,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,423,701. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $35.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.34.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 115.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Ally Financial by 167.3% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

