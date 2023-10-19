Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,278 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.16% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $8,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RHP. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 561.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

RHP opened at $86.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.18 and a 1 year high of $98.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.55.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.25%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RHP. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In related news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,384 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $117,819.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,749.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $117,819.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,749.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Haslam purchased 11,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.90 per share, with a total value of $999,958.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,958.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

