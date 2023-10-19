Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Holdings Decreased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 168,554 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,744 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $35,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 10.2% in the second quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Salesforce by 702.1% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 44,181 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after purchasing an additional 38,673 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 0.9% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,038,992 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,275,797,000 after purchasing an additional 53,314 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 2.9% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 121.2% in the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.28.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total value of $3,674,207.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,038,471.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total transaction of $3,674,207.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,038,471.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 674,431 shares of company stock worth $144,138,589. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Down 2.3 %

CRM stock opened at $204.94 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22. The firm has a market cap of $199.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.59 and its 200-day moving average is $209.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

