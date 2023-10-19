Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,015 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forza Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth $396,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 18.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,547,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $329,387,000 after buying an additional 239,786 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Verum Partners LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $3,425,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,371,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,010,602.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 6,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,208,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $3,425,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,371,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,739,010,602.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 674,431 shares of company stock worth $144,138,589. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.28.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $3.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $208.43. 665,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,659,615. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.73. The stock has a market cap of $202.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.89, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

