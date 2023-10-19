SAP (NYSE:SAP) Given “Market Outperform” Rating at JMP Securities

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $179.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of SAP from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SAP from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.09.

SAP stock traded up $7.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.77. 617,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,343. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. SAP has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $145.10.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. SAP had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 6.86%. Equities research analysts expect that SAP will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in SAP by 4.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 157,626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SAP by 61.0% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in SAP in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

