Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Sold by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp decreased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRPT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $111,921,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $106,818,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,399,000 after buying an additional 673,725 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 92.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,175,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,051,000 after buying an additional 566,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $60,392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 9,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,401.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 246,996 shares in the company, valued at $27,038,652.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $1,600,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,479.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Andrew Chambers acquired 9,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,401.13. Following the purchase, the director now owns 246,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,038,652.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $176.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $204.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.70.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $113.79 on Thursday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.15 and a 52-week high of $159.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.29 and a 200-day moving average of $120.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $1.62. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.46% and a negative return on equity of 91.22%. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.19 EPS for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

