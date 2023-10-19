Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Has $5.25 Million Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Financial comprises 2.4% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $5,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,453,379,000 after buying an additional 211,402 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,246,056,000 after purchasing an additional 360,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,343,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $373,978,000 after buying an additional 67,706 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,037,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,478,000 after buying an additional 42,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,390,000 after buying an additional 175,968 shares in the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Nancy Cunningham Benacci purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.57 per share, with a total value of $106,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,522.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CINF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:CINF traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,859. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $95.01 and a 1 year high of $130.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.71 and a 200-day moving average of $103.71.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 14.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.05%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.