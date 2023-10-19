Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 207,277 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 170,751 shares.The stock last traded at $22.92 and had previously closed at $23.00.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC grew its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 9,209.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,906,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832,304 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 1,077.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,398,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,389 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 804.4% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,433,000 after acquiring an additional 844,375 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 677,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after acquiring an additional 50,530 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 572,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,172,000 after purchasing an additional 20,030 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.