Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Acquired by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 236.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,590 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $511,229,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,903,169 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,129,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,819,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,895 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,609. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.88 and its 200 day moving average is $52.08. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $54.10.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

