Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $35.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Sealed Air traded as low as $29.16 and last traded at $29.49, with a volume of 44806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.40.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Sealed Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Sealed Air from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sealed Air

In related news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.85 per share, with a total value of $338,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 658,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,285,486. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 177.1% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 251.7% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.72 and its 200-day moving average is $39.68. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.31.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 154.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

