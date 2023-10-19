Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Shares Up 8.3%

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 9,790,128 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 447% from the average session volume of 1,789,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Seelos Therapeutics from $4.00 to $1.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Guggenheim cut shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Seelos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.
Seelos Therapeutics Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Seelos Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 7.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 399,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 26,050 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 69.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 1,622,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 666,500 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 5,168,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. 17.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Seelos Therapeutics
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).
