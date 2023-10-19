Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Shares Up 8.3%

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 9,790,128 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 447% from the average session volume of 1,789,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Seelos Therapeutics from $4.00 to $1.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Guggenheim cut shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Seelos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.94.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 7.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 399,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 26,050 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 69.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 1,622,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 666,500 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 5,168,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. 17.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

