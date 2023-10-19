SEI Investments (SEIC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 25th. Analysts expect SEI Investments to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $489.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SEI Investments to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of SEI Investments stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.68. The company had a trading volume of 23,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,897. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $64.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEI Investments

In other news, EVP Michael Peterson sold 10,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $632,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $158,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Dennis Mcgonigle sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $1,866,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 594,163 shares in the company, valued at $36,968,821.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $632,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,381,881. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.1% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC boosted its position in SEI Investments by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 41,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 4.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on SEI Investments from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.20.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Further Reading

