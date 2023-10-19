Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Hits New 12-Month High at $106.84

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $106.84 and last traded at $106.65, with a volume of 33810 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.29.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.76 and its 200 day moving average is $99.79.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

Insider Activity at Selective Insurance Group

In related news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $306,560.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $306,560.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 2,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $297,421.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,137,512.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,976 shares of company stock worth $703,804. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Selective Insurance Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 186.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 576.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

