SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Trading Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ LEDS opened at $1.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average is $2.13. SemiLEDs has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $3.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SemiLEDs by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 15,668 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Company Profile

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, China, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

