Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.88

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.88 and last traded at $15.91, with a volume of 3786526 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMTC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Semtech from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Semtech from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Semtech from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.69.

Get Semtech alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SMTC

Semtech Trading Down 22.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Semtech had a negative net margin of 53.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $238.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Semtech’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Semtech

In other news, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 18,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $464,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 18,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $464,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.83 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,649.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semtech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Semtech by 66.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Semtech during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Semtech by 186.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Semtech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.