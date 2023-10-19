Short Interest in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Increases By 5.0%

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,410,000 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the September 15th total of 18,480,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.03.

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $22.55 on Thursday. Albertsons Companies has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $27.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 106.93% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Institutional Trading of Albertsons Companies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 107,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $364,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 43,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 33.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 17.5% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Further Reading

