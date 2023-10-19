Short Interest in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Rises By 8.4%

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,170,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the September 15th total of 23,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.4 days. Approximately 41.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BYND shares. Mizuho cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.71.

BYND stock opened at $8.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $524.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.18. Beyond Meat has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $22.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.47.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $102.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.74 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.53) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 206.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

