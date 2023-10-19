Short Interest in Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQR) Rises By 5.7%

Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the September 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue World Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blue World Acquisition stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 368,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Blue World Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ BWAQR opened at $0.17 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.13. Blue World Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.73.

