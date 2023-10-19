Short Interest in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Increases By 7.6%

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the September 15th total of 11,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CRT opened at $19.00 on Thursday. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $30.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.84.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a net margin of 78.12% and a return on equity of 464.92%. The company had revenue of $3.18 million during the quarter.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.091 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRT. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,569,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $780,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 817.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 18,112 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 347.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

