Short Interest in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Grows By 8.2%

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the September 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 405,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on IT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.00.

Get Gartner alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on IT

Gartner Price Performance

NYSE IT opened at $349.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Gartner has a 12-month low of $277.08 and a 12-month high of $377.88. The company has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $347.78 and its 200-day moving average is $338.89.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.34. Gartner had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 310.25%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 7,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.09, for a total value of $2,659,944.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,199,500.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 7,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.09, for a total value of $2,659,944.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,199,500.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 700,473 shares in the company, valued at $246,678,571.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,431,987. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gartner

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IT. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.9% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.9% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 3.3% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.1% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.