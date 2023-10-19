Short Interest in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Drops By 5.7%

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the September 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 642,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

Get Graco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Graco

Graco Stock Performance

GGG traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.25. The company had a trading volume of 20,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,408. Graco has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $87.94. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.01.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). Graco had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $559.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Graco will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 31.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan bought 1,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.04 per share, for a total transaction of $99,827.52. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 62,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,413.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,317,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Sheahan bought 1,263 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.04 per share, with a total value of $99,827.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 62,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,413.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvey Investment Co. LLC bought a new position in Graco during the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Graco by 298.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Graco by 7.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 58,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Graco by 3.9% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

(Get Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.