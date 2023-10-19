Short Interest in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Grows By 5.4%

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,820,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the September 15th total of 7,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $204.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $199.41 billion, a PE ratio of 128.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $175,764.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,906.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $175,764.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,906.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $114,550.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,014,255.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 674,431 shares of company stock worth $144,138,589 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Salesforce by 92,823.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after buying an additional 238,507,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,644,718,000 after acquiring an additional 143,962 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,357,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,263,546,000 after purchasing an additional 695,355 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Salesforce by 30.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after buying an additional 4,458,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Salesforce by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after buying an additional 149,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

