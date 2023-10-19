Short Interest in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Grows By 7.1%

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the September 15th total of 3,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 578,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sendas Distribuidora

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAI. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter worth $584,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. raised its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 98,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter worth $1,583,000.

Sendas Distribuidora Stock Down 7.0 %

ASAI stock opened at $10.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.82. Sendas Distribuidora has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $20.98. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sendas Distribuidora ( NYSE:ASAI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Sendas Distribuidora had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Sendas Distribuidora will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

