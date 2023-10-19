Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP trimmed its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 38.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.10. 102,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.52. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.28 and a twelve month high of $133.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 115.50%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.36.

In other Simon Property Group news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,659.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

