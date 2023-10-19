Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank decreased its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,095,780,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $94,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $4,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,823 shares in the company, valued at $9,333,828.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $94,842.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,985.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,962 shares of company stock valued at $6,225,401. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 0.9 %

SWKS stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.08 and a 52-week high of $123.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.24.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 20.97%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 41.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.73.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

