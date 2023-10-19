SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.66 EPS

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($1.66), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.96 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 50.10% and a negative return on equity of 9.66%. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. SL Green Realty updated its FY23 guidance to $5.05-5.35 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.05-$5.35 EPS.

SL Green Realty Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SLG traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.21. 572,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,407,967. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.47. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $44.65. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.51%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Compass Point started coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at SL Green Realty

In other news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $233,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the second quarter valued at $211,000. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

