SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($1.66), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 50.10% and a negative return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. SL Green Realty updated its FY23 guidance to $5.05-5.35 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.05-$5.35 EPS.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

SLG traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $34.73. The company had a trading volume of 414,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,330. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.47. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.56.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.36%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -45.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $233,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89 shares in the company, valued at $3,052.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 24.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $662,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 27.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on SL Green Realty from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.31.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

