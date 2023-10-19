SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.66 EPS

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($1.66), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 50.10%. The business had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. SL Green Realty updated its FY23 guidance to $5.05-5.35 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.05-$5.35 EPS.

SL Green Realty Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of SLG stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.12. The stock had a trading volume of 500,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,945. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.56. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $44.65.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SLG shares. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.31.

In related news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $233,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,246,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,508,000 after acquiring an additional 988,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth $24,417,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 111.3% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,139,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,809,000 after purchasing an additional 600,284 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at $10,985,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,857,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,295,000 after buying an additional 419,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile



3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

