Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Smart Powerr Stock Performance
Shares of CREG opened at $1.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.49. Smart Powerr has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.15.
About Smart Powerr
