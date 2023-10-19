SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (SRU) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 30th

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.154 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C$0.37. The business had revenue of C$206.95 million during the quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.