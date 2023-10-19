SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (SRU) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 30th

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.154 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C$0.37. The business had revenue of C$206.95 million during the quarter.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- United Airlines Shares Fall Despite Solid Quarter
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Housing Starts Up, Homebuilders Down as Mortgage Rates Soar
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 3 Unstoppable Stocks To Cushion A VIX Spike, In One Sector
Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.