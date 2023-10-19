Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 7,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of LH stock opened at $201.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $172.18 and a twelve month high of $222.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.78.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $1,057,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. HSBC began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.55.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

