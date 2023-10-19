Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 3.7% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

AEE opened at $78.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $69.71 and a 12 month high of $92.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.84.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 59.02%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AEE. Guggenheim cut their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.67.

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $251,232.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,849,813.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

