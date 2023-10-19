Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $4.21 Million Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.6% in the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 346,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 22.0% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of DFS stock opened at $91.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $84.43 and a 52 week high of $122.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.44 and a 200-day moving average of $101.03.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 21.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.31.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

