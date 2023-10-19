Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Lowers Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 6.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

WSM opened at $160.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.12. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $109.22 and a one year high of $164.47.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 64.43% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 24.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSM

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 565,835 shares in the company, valued at $84,875,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 565,835 shares in the company, valued at $84,875,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $1,406,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,630,201.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.