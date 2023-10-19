Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 398,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,896 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.12% of JetBlue Airways worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 423,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 174,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other JetBlue Airways news, insider Gerald Alfred Spencer sold 11,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $75,431.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $4.40 on Thursday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $9.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average is $6.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.57.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JBLU. Susquehanna cut their price target on JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on JetBlue Airways from $7.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on JetBlue Airways from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

