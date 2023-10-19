Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Trims Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in East West Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 25.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $51.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.30. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $80.98.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.02. The business had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.22 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 37.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EWBC. Wedbush raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.44.

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,411 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $134,919.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,946.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

