Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 13,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $60.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.29 and a 1 year high of $65.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,431,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 8,474 shares of company stock worth $544,647 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

