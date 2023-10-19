Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 451.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 17,764 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.94.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

RL stock opened at $116.31 on Thursday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $88.50 and a 12 month high of $135.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Stories

