Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 462,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 56,750 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $33,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneda USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,024,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 75.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 184,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,428,000 after buying an additional 79,437 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQM traded down $1.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.88. 149,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,250. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $52.42 and a 12-month high of $112.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 71.64% and a net margin of 34.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.50.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

