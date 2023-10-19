Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Shares Up 6.5%

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.52 and last traded at $14.46. 250,831 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,338,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.58.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sotera Health from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Sotera Health from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.16.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a positive return on equity of 48.61% and a negative net margin of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $255.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.05 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 12.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the first quarter worth $1,726,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the first quarter worth $411,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the first quarter worth $31,804,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 42.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing. It also provides microbiological and analytical chemistry testing, and advisory services.

