South Plains Financial (SPFI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.20 million. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 24.19%. On average, analysts expect South Plains Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SPFI traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.74. 19,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,685. South Plains Financial has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $31.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.55 and its 200 day moving average is $24.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $452.17 million, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.61.

In related news, Director Noe G. Valles acquired 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.88 per share, with a total value of $618,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 165,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,962.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 130.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 20,571 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in South Plains Financial by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in South Plains Financial by 8.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in South Plains Financial by 40.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 21,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in South Plains Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. 31.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on South Plains Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on South Plains Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on South Plains Financial in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

