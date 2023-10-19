Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 405.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 888,161 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 712,505 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.15% of Southwest Airlines worth $32,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 279.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV opened at $24.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $40.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.51.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.82%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LUV. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

