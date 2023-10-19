SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $37.81

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.81 and last traded at $37.84, with a volume of 224938 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.13.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOTL. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 7,800.4% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 651,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,733,000 after acquiring an additional 643,302 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 4,111.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 421,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,072,000 after purchasing an additional 411,003 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 419.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 195,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 157,973 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 35,298.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 78,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,111,000.

About SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

