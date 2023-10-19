SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) is USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $7,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPAB. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,920.2% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 218.9% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 280.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPAB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.77. 175,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,674,696. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.54 and its 200-day moving average is $25.14. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.74 and a 1-year high of $26.18.

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

