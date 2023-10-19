SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Holdings Lifted by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPMD. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 239,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $98,000. BIP Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

SPMD stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.88. 126,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,738. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.71 and its 200-day moving average is $44.69. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $39.38 and a 52-week high of $47.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

