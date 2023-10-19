SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $44.31

Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.31 and last traded at $44.20, with a volume of 441513 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.88.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.24. The company has a market cap of $527.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,099,000. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 127.2% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 64,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 36,196 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Q3 Asset Management grew its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 68,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 104.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 46,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 23,543 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

