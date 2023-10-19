SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) Shares Bought by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Free Report) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 158,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CNRG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.97. 4,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,872. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.85. SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF has a twelve month low of $61.56 and a twelve month high of $94.97.

The SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (CNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Clean Power index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US equities associated with the clean power sector. CNRG was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

