Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 45.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.34% of Spectrum Brands worth $10,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO David M. Maura bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.22 per share, for a total transaction of $396,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 688,816 shares in the company, valued at $54,568,003.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Ehsan Zargar bought 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.98 per share, for a total transaction of $69,952.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,335 shares in the company, valued at $9,736,458.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Maura bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.22 per share, with a total value of $396,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 688,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,568,003.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,843 shares of company stock worth $1,276,452 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPB opened at $77.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.37. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.31 and a fifty-two week high of $85.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $735.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.39 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 61.47% and a return on equity of 1.99%. Spectrum Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

