Spinnaker Trust Acquires 111 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Danaher were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,043,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Danaher by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Danaher by 4,123.1% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 23,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Danaher by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $208.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $204.73 and a 12-month high of $281.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.60.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

