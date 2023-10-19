Spinnaker Trust Acquires Shares of 2,785 SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Spinnaker Trust owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNRG. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,998,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 163,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 32,802 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 157,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,654,000 after purchasing an additional 17,331 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 363.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 17,114 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $686,000.

SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF Price Performance

Shares of CNRG opened at $63.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.22. SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.56 and a fifty-two week high of $94.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.08 and its 200-day moving average is $78.85.

About SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF

The SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (CNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Clean Power index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US equities associated with the clean power sector. CNRG was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

