Spinnaker Trust Acquires Shares of 2,785 SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2023

Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRGFree Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Spinnaker Trust owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNRG. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,998,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 163,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 32,802 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 157,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,654,000 after purchasing an additional 17,331 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 363.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 17,114 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $686,000.

SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF Price Performance

Shares of CNRG opened at $63.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.22. SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.56 and a fifty-two week high of $94.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.08 and its 200-day moving average is $78.85.

About SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF

(Free Report)

The SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (CNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Clean Power index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US equities associated with the clean power sector. CNRG was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.